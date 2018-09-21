Mercury Prize

Watch: Wolf Alice Win The Mercury Prize 2018 Amongst Host Of Fantastic Albums And Performances

The show featured some truly stunning performances from the likes of Lily Allen, Jorja Smith, Florence + The Machine & more...

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 11:21

Wolf Alice have come out on top of the truly tough competition to win the Mercury Prize 2018, and the £25,000 cash prize that comes along with it, for their album Visions of a Life. 

With brilliant albums from all the artists shortlisted, and some absolutely AMAZING performances across the board (that you can check out below) it was in INCREDIBLY close year for the competition. 

The Mercury Prize 2018 was a close one indeed. All the artists shortlisted, a mix of longstanding acts and newcomers, had some truly amazing albums to bring to the table. 

Before the event, Nadine Shah's album Holiday Destination was the favourite of many bookies, but in our eyes it was almost impossible to tell who would take it with the likes of Lily Allen, King Krule, Sons of Kemet, Jorja Smith, Novelist and more putting out fantastic projects.

Wolf Alice winning the Mercury Prize 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

Check out all the shortlisted artists below:

Shortlist & Winner

Arctic MonkeysTranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Everything EverythingA Fever Dream

Everything Is Recorded – Everything Is Recorded

Florence & The Machine – High As Hope

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

King Krule – The Ooz

Lily Allen – No Shame

Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built The Moon?

Novelist – Novelist Guy

Sons Of Kemet – Your Queen Is A Reptile

Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life         **Winner**
 

Massive congratulations to Wolf Alice for the win! You can watch Wolf Alice collect the Mercury Prize 2018 for their album Visions of a Life, and give triumphant speech below!

Wolf Alice win the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018

And next, check Wolf Alice's performance at the awards show here:

Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses (Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018)

To watch a playlist of all the winning performances - including stunning high energy jazz from Sons of Kemet, an emotional show from Lily Allen and a totally unique display from Everything is Recorded - watch through this playlist right HERE. 

As Skepta said when he took the prize in 2016 "We all won today, we all get to take the trophy home" - so a massive shouts-out to all the shortlisted artists too!

Florence + The Machine performing at the Mercury Prize 2018 / Credit: John Marshall/JMEnternational

The Prize, which started in 1992 with Primal Scream's album Screamadelica taking the prize, has been said to have a massive effect on the careers of the winners. Eblow saw a sales increase of 700% from having won the prize, stating that it was 'quite literally the best thing that has ever happened to us' in their victory speech.

So, once again, congrats to all the nominees and especially Wolf Alice for taking the win! 

 

