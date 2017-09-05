Michael Jackson

A New Michael Jackson Album 'Scream' Is Coming Soon

Are we about to get hear some of the King of Pop's unreleased music?

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:48

A new Michael Jackson album has been announced... but what is it?

In the early hours of today, a mysterious video was uploaded to the King of Pop's social media accounts announcing a new project entitled Scream.

With no release date or any other information revealed, fans have began speculating what we will hear from the new collection, seeing as we've already had two albums of unreleased material since 2010.

View the lyrics

The animated video shows black cats, bats and spider webs while snippets of Jackson's hits 'Dangerous' and 'Blood on the Dance Floor' play.

Blood. Dangerous. 'Spooky' imagery. Scream. We're thinking this is a Halloween-themed compilation of MJ's most cinematic tunes.

After all, this is the legend who gave the world Thriller, which basically invented October 31st.

Getty Images

In addition to the video announcement, Scream posters have popped up in Germany stating "Album Out September 29." Could it be?

Michael certainly has enough spooky songs to make a thrilling Halloween party soundtrack but we're sure his die-hard fans would expect at least one previously unheard song.

The vast amount of unreleased material he left behind has been used for 2010’s Michael and 2014’s Xscape, which featured an all-new Justin Timberlake duet, so it's certainly a possibility.

All we ask is that the legendary song 'Scream', his duet with sister Janet Jackson, features on the album regardless of it being new or old music. It's a timeless anthem that always deserves more recognition!

Now, are you ready to Scream?

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH MICHAEL JACKSON'S 'BEAT IT' BELOW

