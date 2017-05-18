Migos

Here Are 24 Things You Need To Know About Migos

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 16:43

They created The Dab, they’re collaborating with everyone from Calvin Harris to Katy Perry, Liam Payne and more, plus Donald Glover – an artist who knows what he’s talking about – compared them to The Beatles.

But who are Migos?

Swipe through this gallery to find out more about one of hip-hop’s most exciting groups…

24 Things You Need To Know About Migos

  • Migos are Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall), Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball).
    [Getty]
    1 of 24
  • The trio spent much of their childhood in the same small house, raised in the northern Atlanta suburbs of Gwinnett County by Quavo's mum.
    [Getty]
    2 of 24
  • Quavo and Offset are cousins. The youngest member of Migos, Takeoff, is Quavo’s nephew.
    [Getty]
    3 of 24
  • Migos was formed in 2009, and the trio released two mixtapes over 2011-2012.
    [Getty]
    4 of 24
  • The trio’s breakout single, ‘Versace’, came in 2013 and later saw Drake remix it.
    [Getty]
    5 of 24
  • Migos sparked The Dab, which has now been performed – and this is official - by every child in the world.
    [YouTube]
    6 of 24
  • Speaking about The Dab, Quavo said: The crazy thing about the dab is like — dance moves, once you create them, they last forever...” [1/2].
    [Getty]
    7 of 24
  • He continued: “People have been doing the cabbage patch and the tootsie roll and all that since we been born. So it's a blessing to have a dance move, and I thank the kids for doing it. People know who started it.” [2/2].
    [Getty]
    8 of 24
  • But how did Migos come up with the move? "We just needed something to break the stage," Quavo said. [1/4]
    [Getty]
    9 of 24
  • "We used to always go on stage and be like 'We gotta do this drop. We gotta do this drop on a song called 'Emmitt Smith.' So, we made a song named 'Emmitt Smith' and it just started going crazy…” [2/4]
    [Getty]
    10 of 24
  • "It just started breaking the stage. Every video the producer was like 'Drop man! Y'all gotta do that drop.' At first, it used to be called 'Ugh!' But then, we used to be real fresh and everybody be like 'Look at my Dab. Look at my Dab.' [3/4].
    [Getty]
    11 of 24
  • "So, we did it at the same time. So, it was really a way of fashion. Dabbing was a way of fashion that turned into a dance." [4/4]
    [Getty]
    12 of 24
  • Obviously, Migos went on Ellen and taught her how to do it properly.
    [YouTube]
    13 of 24
  • Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) – who, as an actor (young Lando in the new Star Wars!) and musician, is absolutely everywhere – shouted Migos out for making ‘Bad and Boujee’while winning a Golden Globe, which he said was ‘the best song ever’.
    [YouTube]
    14 of 24
  • Atlanta, the TV show which Glover won the Golden Globe for, actually featured Migos as guest stars.
    [Getty]
    15 of 24
  • When later asked why he shouted Migos out during his acceptance speech, Glover said that it’s because “they’re the Beatles of this generation” and “Honestly, that song is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”
    [Getty]
    16 of 24
  • Reacting to Donald Glover’s compliments, Offset said: “When Donald Glover says something nice about us — that’s how he feels. We love him for that, for being genuine.”
    [Getty]
    17 of 24
  • Offset recorded ‘Bad and Boujee’ by himself at home, in the basement.
    [Getty]
    18 of 24
  • Offset spoke about the process behind making the famous track, saying: "I had some little situations going on with life, family stuff going down, so I went downstairs to record…” [1/2].
    [Getty]
    19 of 24
  • He continued: “Sometimes that's the best time to get music off – you might be mad, make some crazy shit." [2/2].
    [Getty]
    20 of 24
  • Quavo co-directed the snow-capped video for ‘T-shirt’.
    [YouTube]
    21 of 24
  • Quavo is collaborating with One Direction’s Liam Payne on the latter’s first solo single, ‘Strip That Down’.
    [Getty]
    22 of 24
  • Apparently the whole trio will feature on Payne’s upcoming solo project. Speaking about the collaboration, Quavo said: “I just came from a video [shoot] with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy”.
    [Getty]
    23 of 24
  • At the moment (May 2017), it’s impossible to hear a new song that doesn’t feature Migos. (Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, DJ Khaled, Sean Paul and much more have all worked with the trio in 2017.) Migos are everywhere. Nobody is complaining.
    [Getty]
    24 of 24

