From Director X to Diversity, Miguel Gives Us the Inside Scoop on His 'Sky Walker' Video

Two and half years after the release of his critically acclaimed LP Wildheart, Miguel is finally ready to share his next album with us. War & Leisure will be available to purchase and stream this Friday and it's safe to say that we can't wait to hear it in full.

From its hit lead single to its sublime instant grats, it sounds like War & Leisure could be Miguel's best album to date.

We caught up with the 'Adorn' star recently to give us an MTV Laid Bare commentary on the 'Sky Walker' video:

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

Yeah, yeah, yeah



I'm outstandin' so I stand out (stand out)

I'm more bathed than a bathhouse

Top Gun, on my Tom Cruise

I play for keeps and I don't lose

You're gonna love it 'cause you're cool as a breeze (cool as a breeze)

So pick a poison, yeah, I got what you need (got what you need)

Nonchalant, got the green on rotation

All night, we gon' keep it psychedelic like a.



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

Yeah, yeah



Wildin' on my haters (yah, hey)

In my 23s, havin' a Jordan moment

Wildin' with the paper (it's lit)

Ice all on my chain, I'ma (let me pretend to say ya)

I just popped two, I'll be stayin' up (yeah, yeah)

Hangin' with the gang, that shit dangerous, yeah

I can fuck you with my chain, you should take a look, yeah, yeah

Come and catch a wave, take one out my cup, yeah

Damn near OD'd (OD'd)

Damn the police, woah (hey)

WIldin' in SV, yeah (hey)

Movin' up your street, yeah (straight up)

When we on the creek

And bring sand to the beach (alright)

Ain't no day, ain't no night

Made no plans, ain't no sleep

Yeah, yeah



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up



I was vivid, but I'm better now (hey)

All gains I've been wrappin' up (hey)

Quick to dead the bull like a matador (hey)

Right now I'm higher up than Canada (hey), oh



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up, oh



(Shalalala)

Got the baes lookin' at me like it's dinnertime (lalalala)

I know she vegan, but she want the steak tonight, yeah (shalalala)

And I smile like a saint with a sinner's mind (lalalala)

Baby roll it, lick it, love it, daddy blow your mind

Shotgunnin', takin' shots now

Conversation flowin'

Left off, we in the clouds now

Laughin' in the moments

First you put the work in 'til it works out (ohohoh)

Writer(s): Nathan Perez, MIGUEL PIMENTEL, Jacques Webster, ROGET CHAHAYED

Talking about the direction of the stunning visual, Miguel says: "I definitely wanted to keep everything light for this video so it was fun to work with Director X and just kind of get on the same page in that sense. I think it's new territory for him too."

The 'Waves' singer also makes an exciting announcement about one of the shirts that stars in the music video.

"This shirt is a custom shirt that we made and designed and will release soon which is cool." We want it now!

Getty Images

Seriously, just the thought of being able to rock the same clothes as Miguel has gotten us super excited.

The 'Sure Thing' hitmaker also opens up about diversity in the exclusive interview. "One of the important parts to capture is diversity for sure", he mentions before adding: "I'm of mixed origins so it's always important to keep things diverse."

What a superstar. Representation is so important in media and it is great to see a singer consider that.

We adore this video and we adore Miguel even more after speaking to him. He's a legend.

Watch his Laid Bare of 'Sky Walker' to find out about Travis Scott, the models and more.

Words: Sam Prance

