Miguel

From Director X to Diversity, Miguel Gives Us the Inside Scoop on His 'Sky Walker' Video

You NEED to see this...

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 11:11

Two and half years after the release of his critically acclaimed LP Wildheart, Miguel is finally ready to share his next album with us. War & Leisure will be available to purchase and stream this Friday and it's safe to say that we can't wait to hear it in full.

From its hit lead single to its sublime instant grats, it sounds like War & Leisure could be Miguel's best album to date.

We caught up with the 'Adorn' star recently to give us an MTV Laid Bare commentary on the 'Sky Walker' video:

View the lyrics
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Bull, bull, bull like a matador
Quick to dead the bull like a matador

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm outstandin' so I stand out (stand out)
I'm more bathed than a bathhouse
Top Gun, on my Tom Cruise
I play for keeps and I don't lose
You're gonna love it 'cause you're cool as a breeze (cool as a breeze)
So pick a poison, yeah, I got what you need (got what you need)
Nonchalant, got the green on rotation
All night, we gon' keep it psychedelic like a.

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah

Wildin' on my haters (yah, hey)
In my 23s, havin' a Jordan moment
Wildin' with the paper (it's lit)
Ice all on my chain, I'ma (let me pretend to say ya)
I just popped two, I'll be stayin' up (yeah, yeah)
Hangin' with the gang, that shit dangerous, yeah
I can fuck you with my chain, you should take a look, yeah, yeah
Come and catch a wave, take one out my cup, yeah
Damn near OD'd (OD'd)
Damn the police, woah (hey)
WIldin' in SV, yeah (hey)
Movin' up your street, yeah (straight up)
When we on the creek
And bring sand to the beach (alright)
Ain't no day, ain't no night
Made no plans, ain't no sleep
Yeah, yeah

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

I was vivid, but I'm better now (hey)
All gains I've been wrappin' up (hey)
Quick to dead the bull like a matador (hey)
Right now I'm higher up than Canada (hey), oh

Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up, oh

(Shalalala)
Got the baes lookin' at me like it's dinnertime (lalalala)
I know she vegan, but she want the steak tonight, yeah (shalalala)
And I smile like a saint with a sinner's mind (lalalala)
Baby roll it, lick it, love it, daddy blow your mind
Shotgunnin', takin' shots now
Conversation flowin'
Left off, we in the clouds now
Laughin' in the moments
First you put the work in 'til it works out (ohohoh)
Work it out 'til it's turnt out, yeah
Writer(s): Nathan Perez, MIGUEL PIMENTEL, Jacques Webster, ROGET CHAHAYED Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Talking about the direction of the stunning visual, Miguel says: "I definitely wanted to keep everything light for this video so it was fun to work with Director X and just kind of get on the same page in that sense. I think it's new territory for him too."

The 'Waves' singer also makes an exciting announcement about one of the shirts that stars in the music video.

"This shirt is a custom shirt that we made and designed and will release soon which is cool." We want it now!

Getty Images

Seriously, just the thought of being able to rock the same clothes as Miguel has gotten us super excited.

The 'Sure Thing' hitmaker also opens up about diversity in the exclusive interview. "One of the important parts to capture is diversity for sure", he mentions before adding: "I'm of mixed origins so it's always important to keep things diverse."

What a superstar. Representation is so important in media and it is great to see a singer consider that.

Miguel - Pineapple Skies (Audio)

We adore this video and we adore Miguel even more after speaking to him. He's a legend.

Watch his Laid Bare of 'Sky Walker' to find out about Travis Scott, the models and more.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Miguel

Miguel - Sky Walker - Music Video

From Director X to Diversity, Miguel Gives Us the Inside Scoop on His 'Sky Walker' Video

Miguel performs on the catwalk alongside model Bella Hadid at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

Watch Miguel Perform 'Pineapple Skies' To Bella Hadid At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles performs at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Style

Harry Styles and Miguel Perform The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Demi Lovato

New Music Round-Up: Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Miguel and More

Miguel - Told You So - Music Video
Miguel

Told You So

Miguel in the &#039;Told You So&#039; music video

Miguel Releases 'Told You So' Video, Announces Album Release Date

Miguel - Sky Walker - Music Video

Miguel Unveils Stunning 'War & Leisure' Album Artwork

Miguel performing

Miguel Sets The Standard With Electrifying Gig At Islington Assembly Hall

Miguel - Sky Walker - Music Video Commentary
Miguel

Sky Walker (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)

Miguel - Sky Walker - Music Video
Miguel

Sky Walker (Ft. Travis Scott)

Dua Lipa

Lost In Your Light (Ft. Miguel)

Music

Your Must-Hear New Music Round Up Ft. Dua Lipa & Miguel, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd, Sigrid & More

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Netflix

How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?