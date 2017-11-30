Miguel

Miguel Does The British Slanguage Test and It's High-larious

The 'Pineapple Skies' singer learns a few things about British colloquialisms...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 18:20

WATCH MIGUEL'S SLANGUAGE VIDEO BELOW!

Miguel seems to be incredible at everything - singing, songwriting, those little hip shakes he does on stage - but how well does he know British slang?

That's something we wondered so when MTV UK sat down with the 'Sky Walker' star, we had to test his knowledge and find out if he can differentiate his 'Dog's Bollocks' and 'Donkey's Years'.

How did he do? Well, for the singer of 'Hollywood Dreams', he might have spent too much time in the U.S. but he certainly has potential.

British colloquialisms don't always make much sense so we can understand why our American faves (ahem, Khalid) struggle to decipher the meanings but we were shook that Miguel didn't know some of these.

As the reigning king of bedroom bangers, we were very surprised that he'd never come across the word 'starkers' before, although knowing your 'Damp Squib' from 'Tosh' is a little less obvious.

The hilarious test got him thinking of Mickey Mouse and finding a new favourite word for 'drunk', and in the end he doesn't do bad at all.

Miguel... you're welcome back any time!

 

Words: Ross McNeilage

