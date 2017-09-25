Miguel Sets The Standard With Electrifying Gig At Islington Assembly Hall
The 'Sky Walker' singer blew us away with an incomparable live set last night...
To see Miguel perform on stage is to witness true greatness.
Since first appearing on the scene in 2010, marketed as “a typical R&B artist” in his words, Miguel’s unwavering passion and innate musicality have made him one of the most fascinating male artists we have today.
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Bull, bull, bull like a matador
Quick to dead the bull like a matador
Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm outstandin' so I stand out (stand out)
I'm more bathed than a bathhouse
Top Gun, on my Tom Cruise
I play for keeps and I don't lose
You're gonna love it 'cause you're cool as a breeze (cool as a breeze)
So pick a poison, yeah, I got what you need (got what you need)
Nonchalant, got the green on rotation
All night, we gon' keep it psychedelic like a.
Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
Yeah, yeah
Wildin' on my haters (yah, hey)
In my 23s, havin' a Jordan moment
Wildin' with the paper (it's lit)
Ice all on my chain, I'ma (let me pretend to say ya)
I just popped two, I'll be stayin' up (yeah, yeah)
Hangin' with the gang, that shit dangerous, yeah
I can fuck you with my chain, you should take a look, yeah, yeah
Come and catch a wave, take one out my cup, yeah
Damn near OD'd (OD'd)
Damn the police, woah (hey)
WIldin' in SV, yeah (hey)
Movin' up your street, yeah (straight up)
When we on the creek
And bring sand to the beach (alright)
Ain't no day, ain't no night
Made no plans, ain't no sleep
Yeah, yeah
Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up
I was vivid, but I'm better now (hey)
All gains I've been wrappin' up (hey)
Quick to dead the bull like a matador (hey)
Right now I'm higher up than Canada (hey), oh
Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)
Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment
I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)
Celebrate every day like a birthday
Good things come to those that wait up (splish)
But don't wait to jump in too long
Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)
Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up, oh
(Shalalala)
Got the baes lookin' at me like it's dinnertime (lalalala)
I know she vegan, but she want the steak tonight, yeah (shalalala)
And I smile like a saint with a sinner's mind (lalalala)
Baby roll it, lick it, love it, daddy blow your mind
Shotgunnin', takin' shots now
Conversation flowin'
Left off, we in the clouds now
Laughin' in the moments
First you put the work in 'til it works out (ohohoh)
Work it out 'til it's turnt out, yeah
In an industry where it’s easy for a male R&B singer’s output to be restricted to formulaic club bops about dollar bills, here we have an artist who consistently rejects and exceeds industry expectations with uniquely crafted material that largely covers the wonders of lust and love.
Then, it shouldn’t have been so overwhelming to find - after six years of waiting - that his live show is an exceptional showcase of talent, charisma and sincerity.
Emerging from a cloud of smoke, Miguel kicked off his one-off show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall with ‘The Thrill’ and ‘Simple Things’. A five-year-old album track followed by a 2013 one-off single? Not only does this opening encapsulate Miguel’s confidence but shows he knows exactly what the fans want.
‘The Thrill’ is an absolute fan favourite - as is its parent album, 2012’s Grammy-winning Kaleidoscope Dream, in its entirety - and it made for an electrifying opener. His vocals even more spellbinding than on record, Miguel effortlessly commanded the room as though by magnetic force.
Supported by three incredible musicians, it was clear that Miguel is completely at one with his band as they seamlessly transitioned from song to song during the gig. With very few moments of actual silence, the set almost flowed like one ever-changing song, proving how timeless his music is as his older material was married into the heavier rock moments of his third album Wildheart.
The exploration of love and sex is near omnipresent in the music. The night’s most tender moment came when he performed ‘Face the Sun’, a breathtaking love song about giving yourself up to a lover. Belting out the words “I belong to you” over a dreamy soundscape, it was a beautiful performance that he then revealed was dedicated to one special couple in the audience who had requested its inclusion.
It’s a testament to his ultra-cool, laid-back personality that he later followed it with a song titled ‘Pussy Is Mine’ and it being just as gorgeous. Anyone familiar with Miguel’s music will know that he does not shy away from sex - from ‘waves’ to ‘Flesh’ - however he embraces it in a very open, sex-positive fashion that appreciates as opposed to objectifying or boasting.
However, ’Pussy’ easily remains his most boldly erotic song. And it was. Dressed in his onstage uniform of a white t-shirt and army print trousers, it was clear just how passionate he is as he dropped to his knees belting out the lyrics like a plea.
It’s hard to think of many men in today’s increasingly self-conscious music industry who would sing of giving himself up to a woman in the ways that Miguel does - never mind thrusting into the air - which is another reason why he seems somewhat boundary-pushing. Much like he refuses to give into the confinements of music genres, the way he carries himself so freely seems to push the boundaries of what it means to be a male pop star.
This is also evident as he talks candidly about the inspiration behind his new album War & Leisure: his feelings, more or less. Aware of the “crazy times” we’re living in, the main break in the show came as Miguel revealed that he wanted to ‘give every last fibre of positivity’ left in him to bring hope for those who are feeling lost in the chaos, as he admitted to being.
This frank speech lead into the live debut of a brand new song titled ‘Pineapple Skies’, a funky piece of rock-pop with insanely lush production that is similar to HAIM’s lighter moments. It’s an absolutely stunning track of hope, resilience and love, as he sings “Everything’s gonna be alright / We’re gonna be alright.”
Closing with his signature hit ‘Adorn’ and current single ’Sky Walker’, Miguel presents himself confidently as an artist continuously mastering his craft and unafraid to take risks, be vulnerable or embrace industry taboos such as the romanticism that dominates his music and his performance.
Five minutes in his presence is enough to know he’s much more than an R&B heartthrob, 90 minutes with Miguel makes it clear that he is a legend in the making.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH MIGUEL'S 'COFFEE' VIDEO BELOW
These moments and vibrant hues
Wordplay, turns into gun play
And gun play turns into pillow talk
And pillow talk turns into sweet dreams
Sweet dreams turns into coffee in the morning
We talk street art and sarcasm
Crass humor and high fashion
Peach color, moon glistens, the plot thickens
As we laugh over shotguns and tongue kisses
Bubble bath, Truth or Dare, and Would You Rather
A cold flame, the thrill of no shame
Drugs, sex, and polaroids
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye all night
I wish I could paint our love
These moments and vibrant hues
Wordplay, turns into gun play
And gun play turns into pillow talk
And pillow talk turns into sweet dreams
Sweet dreams turns into coffee in the morning
Coffee in the morning
I don't wanna wake you
I just wanna watch you sleep
It's the smell of your hair
And it's the way that we feel
I've never felt comfortable like this
Old souls we found a new religion
Now I'm swimming in that sin, baptism
Peach colored skies we feel the sunrise
Two lost angels discover salvation
Don't you wish we could run away now?
Yes, let's
Drugs, sex, and polaroids
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye all night
I wish I could paint our love
These moments and vibrant hues
Wordplay, turns into gun play
And gun play turns into pillow talk
And pillow talk turns into sweet dreams
Sweet dreams turns into coffee in the morning
Coffee in the morning
I don't wanna wake you
I just wanna watch you sleep
It's the smell of your hair
And it's the way that we feel
I've never felt comfortable like this
Wordplay, turns into gun play
And gun play turns into pillow talk
And pillow talk turns into sweet dreams
Sweet dreams turns into coffee in the morning
Coffee in the morning
I don't wanna wake you
I just wanna watch you sleep
It's the smell of your hair
And it's the way that we feel
I've never felt comfortable like this
Coffee in the morning
I don't wanna wake you
I just wanna watch you sleep
It's the smell of your hair
And it's the way that we feel
I've never felt comfortable like this
Old souls we found a new religion
Now I'm swimming in that sin, that's baptism
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye
Old souls we found a new religion
Now I'm swimming in that sin, that's baptism
Two lost angels discover salvation
Under glass pink skies watching the sunlight
(Fucking in the morning)
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye
(Fucking in the morning)
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye
(Fucking in the morning)
Old souls we found a new religion
Now I'm swimming in that sin, that's baptism
(Fucking in the morning)
Pick a star in the sky
We could both say goodbye