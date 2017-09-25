Miguel Sets The Standard With Electrifying Gig At Islington Assembly Hall

To see Miguel perform on stage is to witness true greatness.

Since first appearing on the scene in 2010, marketed as “a typical R&B artist” in his words, Miguel’s unwavering passion and innate musicality have made him one of the most fascinating male artists we have today.

Quick to dead the bull like a matador

Bull, bull, bull like a matador

Quick to dead the bull like a matador



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

Yeah, yeah, yeah



I'm outstandin' so I stand out (stand out)

I'm more bathed than a bathhouse

Top Gun, on my Tom Cruise

I play for keeps and I don't lose

You're gonna love it 'cause you're cool as a breeze (cool as a breeze)

So pick a poison, yeah, I got what you need (got what you need)

Nonchalant, got the green on rotation

All night, we gon' keep it psychedelic like a.



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up

Yeah, yeah



Wildin' on my haters (yah, hey)

In my 23s, havin' a Jordan moment

Wildin' with the paper (it's lit)

Ice all on my chain, I'ma (let me pretend to say ya)

I just popped two, I'll be stayin' up (yeah, yeah)

Hangin' with the gang, that shit dangerous, yeah

I can fuck you with my chain, you should take a look, yeah, yeah

Come and catch a wave, take one out my cup, yeah

Damn near OD'd (OD'd)

Damn the police, woah (hey)

WIldin' in SV, yeah (hey)

Movin' up your street, yeah (straight up)

When we on the creek

And bring sand to the beach (alright)

Ain't no day, ain't no night

Made no plans, ain't no sleep

Yeah, yeah



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up



I was vivid, but I'm better now (hey)

All gains I've been wrappin' up (hey)

Quick to dead the bull like a matador (hey)

Right now I'm higher up than Canada (hey), oh



Captain is still, catch a wave, roll us (splish)

Take a shot, make a friend, just enjoy the moment

I'm Luke Skywalkin' on these haters (splish)

Celebrate every day like a birthday

Good things come to those that wait up (splish)

But don't wait to jump in too long

Don't sleep, you gotta stay up (splish)

Don't, don't sleep, you gotta stay up, oh



(Shalalala)

Got the baes lookin' at me like it's dinnertime (lalalala)

I know she vegan, but she want the steak tonight, yeah (shalalala)

And I smile like a saint with a sinner's mind (lalalala)

Baby roll it, lick it, love it, daddy blow your mind

Shotgunnin', takin' shots now

Conversation flowin'

Left off, we in the clouds now

Laughin' in the moments

First you put the work in 'til it works out (ohohoh)

Writer(s): Nathan Perez, MIGUEL PIMENTEL, Jacques Webster, ROGET CHAHAYED

In an industry where it’s easy for a male R&B singer’s output to be restricted to formulaic club bops about dollar bills, here we have an artist who consistently rejects and exceeds industry expectations with uniquely crafted material that largely covers the wonders of lust and love.

Then, it shouldn’t have been so overwhelming to find - after six years of waiting - that his live show is an exceptional showcase of talent, charisma and sincerity.

Emerging from a cloud of smoke, Miguel kicked off his one-off show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall with ‘The Thrill’ and ‘Simple Things’. A five-year-old album track followed by a 2013 one-off single? Not only does this opening encapsulate Miguel’s confidence but shows he knows exactly what the fans want.

Getty Images

‘The Thrill’ is an absolute fan favourite - as is its parent album, 2012’s Grammy-winning Kaleidoscope Dream, in its entirety - and it made for an electrifying opener. His vocals even more spellbinding than on record, Miguel effortlessly commanded the room as though by magnetic force.

Supported by three incredible musicians, it was clear that Miguel is completely at one with his band as they seamlessly transitioned from song to song during the gig. With very few moments of actual silence, the set almost flowed like one ever-changing song, proving how timeless his music is as his older material was married into the heavier rock moments of his third album Wildheart.

The exploration of love and sex is near omnipresent in the music. The night’s most tender moment came when he performed ‘Face the Sun’, a breathtaking love song about giving yourself up to a lover. Belting out the words “I belong to you” over a dreamy soundscape, it was a beautiful performance that he then revealed was dedicated to one special couple in the audience who had requested its inclusion.

It’s a testament to his ultra-cool, laid-back personality that he later followed it with a song titled ‘Pussy Is Mine’ and it being just as gorgeous. Anyone familiar with Miguel’s music will know that he does not shy away from sex - from ‘waves’ to ‘Flesh’ - however he embraces it in a very open, sex-positive fashion that appreciates as opposed to objectifying or boasting.

However, ’Pussy’ easily remains his most boldly erotic song. And it was. Dressed in his onstage uniform of a white t-shirt and army print trousers, it was clear just how passionate he is as he dropped to his knees belting out the lyrics like a plea.

It’s hard to think of many men in today’s increasingly self-conscious music industry who would sing of giving himself up to a woman in the ways that Miguel does - never mind thrusting into the air - which is another reason why he seems somewhat boundary-pushing. Much like he refuses to give into the confinements of music genres, the way he carries himself so freely seems to push the boundaries of what it means to be a male pop star.

Getty Images

This is also evident as he talks candidly about the inspiration behind his new album War & Leisure: his feelings, more or less. Aware of the “crazy times” we’re living in, the main break in the show came as Miguel revealed that he wanted to ‘give every last fibre of positivity’ left in him to bring hope for those who are feeling lost in the chaos, as he admitted to being.

This frank speech lead into the live debut of a brand new song titled ‘Pineapple Skies’, a funky piece of rock-pop with insanely lush production that is similar to HAIM’s lighter moments. It’s an absolutely stunning track of hope, resilience and love, as he sings “Everything’s gonna be alright / We’re gonna be alright.”

Closing with his signature hit ‘Adorn’ and current single ’Sky Walker’, Miguel presents himself confidently as an artist continuously mastering his craft and unafraid to take risks, be vulnerable or embrace industry taboos such as the romanticism that dominates his music and his performance.

Five minutes in his presence is enough to know he’s much more than an R&B heartthrob, 90 minutes with Miguel makes it clear that he is a legend in the making.

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH MIGUEL'S 'COFFEE' VIDEO BELOW