Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently

Miles Teller has hit back at allegations claiming he was arrested in San Diego on Sunday for “public drunkness”.

The Whiplash actor was reportedly taken to the local jail for four hours after an officer picked him up based on there being “signs of being under the influence of alcohol”.

According to an official statement released by the San Diego police department, Teller was on a night out with friends when he was seen “swinging from side to side, slurring words, and had bloodshot eyes.”

It was then that “based on him not being able to care for his own safety” he was taken in, with the report going on to add that he was “uncooperative with volunteer staff” which saw him then being arrested and arrested for public intoxication.

However, since those reports Teller has taken to Twitter to set the record straight, telling fans he wasn’t technically arrested.

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017

So there you have it, there won’t be a Teller mugshot after all.