Miles Teller

Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently

The actor has spoken out about the allegations.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 14:32

Miles Teller has hit back at allegations claiming he was arrested in San Diego on Sunday for “public drunkness”.

The Whiplash actor was reportedly taken to the local jail for four hours after an officer picked him up based on there being “signs of being under the influence of alcohol”.

According to an official statement released by the San Diego police department, Teller was on a night out with friends when he was seen “swinging from side to side, slurring words, and had bloodshot eyes.”

It was then that “based on him not being able to care for his own safety” he was taken in, with the report going on to add that he was “uncooperative with volunteer staff” which saw him then being arrested and arrested for public intoxication.

However, since those reports Teller has taken to Twitter to set the record straight, telling fans he wasn’t technically arrested.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” he wrote.

Adding: “Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

So there you have it, there won’t be a Teller mugshot after all.

Latest News

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Says There's No Chance She'll Get Back With Ex Lee Moran Despite Him Being Her 'Best Sh*g Ever' – EXCLUSIVE'

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She'll 'Always' Have Feelings For Marty McKenna While He Hopes She's 'Over Him' - EXCLUSIVE

Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good

Single AF: This Is The REAL Reason Why Marnie Simpson Signed Up

Did You Notice This Embarrassing Mistake On The Kylie X Kim Kardashian Beauty Collab?

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently

A Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Show Could Be In The Pipeline

Nicole Scherzinger Has Reunited with the Pussycat Dolls - Well Kind of...

Paramore’s London Show Was All We Wanted & More

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Casting Agent Told Karlie Kloss She Was 'Too Fat' And 'Too Thin' On The Same Day

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Britt Robertson’s Instagram Hacker Told Everyone Her And Dylan O’Brien Were Engaged

Kim Kardashian Reveals She's 'Taking A Break' From Caitlyn Jenner And They Haven't Spoken In Months

Lorde Apologises for Famous Friends Comment That Upset Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Fans

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Kylie Jenner Almost Faceplanted Trying To Do The Nicki Minaj Challenge

More From Miles Teller

Miles Teller Explains What Really Happened When He Was ‘Arrested’ Recently

Divergent Star Miles Teller And His Girlfriend Survive Car Crash Unscathed

Miles Teller
Movies

Let's Go Speed Dating With Miles Teller & Aaron Eckhart!

Miles Teller
Miles Teller

Miles Teller & Aaron Eckhart Go Speed Dating!

Allegiant

Shailene Woodley & The 'Allegiant' Cast Explain The Divergent Series In 57 Seconds

Movies

The New Trailer For The Divergent Series: Allegiant Is Epic

Miles Teller 'Saves Pregnant Woman From A Riptide'… Except The Woman Actually Saved HIM From A Shark!

You Won't Believe What Jonah Hill Looks Like Now...

The New Fantastic Four Trailer Is Here And It's A Bit Amazing

Shailene Woodley’s MTV Movie Awards Acceptance Speech Brought John Green To Tears

Miles Teller Has Gotten Incredibly Ripped And We Just Can't Cope

Miles Teller Has Advice For All You Drummers Out There

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Big Brother 2017: Has Zahida Allen Finally Buried Her Feud With Chanelle McCleary?

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

11 Celebrity Exes Who Had Some MAJOR Social Media Beef After They Split

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way

Ricky Rayment Brands Ex Marnie Simpson's Book 'Nonsense' But Admits He Hasn't Read It

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE