Chris Hemsworth Just Paid Miley Cyrus The Best Compliment

The actor was asked quite the prying red carpet question, but it's fine because he had an incredible answer.

Lucy Bacon
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10:46

Miley Cyrus may be a fantastic girlfriend, but it would seem she’s an even better sister-in-law to the Hemsworth brothers.

While it should really come as no surprise that Thor would rather hang out with the Malibu singer instead of either of his bros, we still can’t help but love the friendship that they’ve got going on.

Chatting in a recent interview with ET Online, Chris was asked who the ‘best partier’ is between himself, Luke and Liam. Only instead of choosing any of those options, he instead went with his bro’s girlfriend. “Miley,” he replied. 

Oh yes, he’s Miley Cyrus’ number one fan and our hearts are now full to the brim with Hemsworth joy.

He was also asked about that pic that Liam decided to upload to Instagram recently of himself wearing teeny tiny shorts, admitting he wasn’t sure if it was meant to be uploaded.

"Yeah, what was that about?" he told ET. "You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kinda post. And then the following morning he's like, 'I didn't. Did I? Oh no!'" The Aussie added, laughing, "He can't delete it now. And I saw it too and was, like, 'Was that intentional?'"

Either way we’re just all kinds of grateful.

