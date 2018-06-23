Miley Cyrus

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?

The long-term couple might have 'tied the knot' for real this time...

Saturday, June 23, 2018 - 13:17

We feel weirdly emotional writing this but... it looks like Miley Cyrus may now be married.

The pop superstar we grew up with has reportedly walked down the aisle to her long-term, on-off love Liam Hemsworth after almost a decade together.

According to new reports, the couple married this month in a top-secret ceremony in their Malibu home, with just their families and close friends in attendance.

After first getting engaged six years ago, the 25-year-old singer and 28-year-old actor reportedly hosted the "hippie-style"wedding at their own mansion in Malibu, where they spend most of their time.

"They've actually done the deed for real this time," reports reveal. "She wore a white, flowery dress and all her animals were roaming around, it was crazy."

Crazy? Well, we wouldn't expect anything less from our favourite Bangerz superstar at this point. A Miley Cyrus wedding was never going to be traditional or done by the book.

Getty Images

While we're not sure how we feel about pigs walking around during the nuptials, the intimate ceremony still sounds incredibly romantic, and supposedly "There wasn't a dry eye in the house."

Both of the stars' famous families' were in attendance, including Miley's four siblings, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, and her Godmother Dolly Parton (what a line-up!), as well as their closest friends.

They are now said to be going to Liam's home country of Australia so they can have a full celebration with his extended family and friends over there. How adorable.

We'd take any excuse to have more than wedding so fair play to them. Just one thing though, where are the pictures?

Until we see the sure-to-be jaw-dropping wedding photos, we'd like to congratulate the gorgeous couple on their news!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Catch up on all things Geordie down under...

 

