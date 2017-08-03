Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Miley learned a valuable lesson from her rents.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:45

There's only one thing we know for certain, and that's that the world is a far better place when Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are together. Well, now it looks like we may owe a cheeky thanks to parents Billy and Tish for making that happen. 

Miley and Liam were the epitome of couple goals before calling off their engagement in 2013. The world then appeared to be crumbling before our very eyes, but we were all able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when they rekindled their romance last year.

Getty

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Miley hinted a certain lesson in love from her parents could be what we have to thank for them reuniting. 

"One thing i've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey," she tells the mag. 

Cosmopolitan

Miley's Dad, Billy, first filed for divorce from her mum Tish in 2010 but dropped it a year later. Both filed for divorce again in 2013 but they reconciled once more after attending couple's therapy.

Just like her rents, Miley is all about rekindling romance and recently told SiriusXM: "People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true."

Getty

Amen to that.

It's just like a wise woman once said, we gotta fight, fight, fight, fight, fight for this love.

