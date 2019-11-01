Insiders Clear Up Speculation That Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Have Split

Multiple insiders have shut down speculation that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up.

On Monday, certain tabloids reported that their relationship was on the rocks due to the fact that they haven’t been quite as vocal about each other on Instagram lately.

Getty

Sources have since confirmed that the pair are in different locations rn, with Miley currently staying in Tennessee while Cody is in Los Angeles.

“Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating,” a source tells E! News. “Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently.”

The same insider clarified: “Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship. They have been friends for years and will always be and are currently fine and on great terms.”

A separate source said the duo are “very happy” together: “She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It’s clear they are very into each other.

Getty

“She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together, there’s no doubt they are crazy about each other.”

Phew. We’re not sure if we could handle a break-up this close to Christmas.