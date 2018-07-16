Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?

Remember when Miley Cyrus deleted her Twitter account in 2009 with the most epic farewell rap video of all time? Just us?

Either way, it seems that history is (kinda) repeating itself, since Miley has just wiped her entire Instagram clean.

Buuut as yet we haven't had a rap letting us know if she's saying adios for good, so we can only hope and pray that her antics are setting us up for an epic new venture.

It wouldn't be the first time a celeb has started afresh on their Instagram ahead of a big project - just look at Taylor Swift, her deleting spree on Instagram literally represented the death of the old Taylor, and the birth of the new.

Plus there was Blake Lively, who wiped her account as part of a PR move for her movie, A Simple Favor.

Producers linked to Miley's new music, e.g. Miike WiLL Made It, Oren Yoel, and Andrew Wyatt have all blacked out their headers on Twitter too. And while Miley's tweets are still there, her header is also black.

If Miley is planning a rebirth à la Taylor Swift, we legit cannot wait to see what/who she is going to emerge as this time.

We've already had Hoedown Throwdown Miley, twerking tongue-out Miley, and most recently, happy Malibu Miley.

We can only imagine what that gal has up her sleeve for us next.

Miles hasn't put out any new tunes since Younger Now in 2017, but she told Radio 1 last year that she was working on a new album: "I'm already two songs deep on the next one... I want to figure out what I want to do next," she revealed.

We'll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, enjoy this throwback...