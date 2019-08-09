Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
"I’d always been drawn to her"
Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus in a candid personal essay for Elle.com.
The 31-year-old hit the headlines after images of the pair getting cosy on a yacht in Italy were published on the same day that news broke of Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s split.
Despite their romance only lasting six weeks, Kaitlynn explained: “This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her.
"Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her.”
“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective breakups, my first and only romance with a woman was born,” she continued.
“Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”
The experience prompted her to reflect on her sexuality: “Although the relationship with my friend was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that. This was a profound journey of self-discovery.
Kaitlynn added that she’s glad she explored her “authentic self” and has now urged fans and followers to remain equally “curious” and open about their own identities.