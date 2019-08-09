Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay

Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus in a candid personal essay for Elle.com.

The 31-year-old hit the headlines after images of the pair getting cosy on a yacht in Italy were published on the same day that news broke of Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s split.

Despite their romance only lasting six weeks, Kaitlynn explained: “This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her.

"Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her.”

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective breakups, my first and only romance with a woman was born,” she continued.

“Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

The experience prompted her to reflect on her sexuality: “Although the relationship with my friend was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that. This was a profound journey of self-discovery.

Kaitlynn added that she’s glad she explored her “authentic self” and has now urged fans and followers to remain equally “curious” and open about their own identities.