Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring



Kaitlynn Carter has fuelled speculation that she’s engaged to Miley Cyrus after wearing a personalised band bearing the singer’s initial on her ring finger.

The couple were pictured leaving a restaurant in Manhattan last night, with fans zooming in on an image of Kaitlynn’s hands to inspect the gold ‘M’ band on her engagement finger.

Getty

Even though it’s totally possible that the 31-year-old just liked the way the ring looks on that particular finger, the fact she’s wearing it at all is a good indication that their relationship is going from strength to strength,.

An insider told People that the pair have recently moved in together in Los Angeles: “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

Getty

A separate source told Us Weekly that the singer has “really fallen for her [Kaitlynn], and the feeling is mutual! Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn, and is really comfortable around her.”

Miley’s relationship with Kaitlynn comes after the end of her ten-year romance with Liam Hemsworth. The pair tied the knot in December 2018 before announcing earlier this Summer that they would be separating for good.

Getty

Liam is said to have filed for divorce after images of the 26-year-old kissing Kaitlynn on a yacht in Italy hit the web. Despite the drama, the pair have publicly wished the best for each other going forwards.

Do you think Miley and Kaitlynn are preparing to tie the knot?