Kaitlynn Carter Shared Her Best Break-Up Tips Following Her Split From Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about the best way to get through a break-up.

Having gone her separate ways from Miley Cyrus following her split from Brody Jenner, she decided to share some home truths about the long process of healing a broken heart.

Getty

In a Q&A with her Instagram followers, she said: "I want to be honest about this because I really don't want anyone to think if they're really struggling [with] a breakup that there's something wrong with them.

“I was not OK or thriving AT ALL for a while. For me staying busy did help and at the end of the day, I still had to work/attend events so I had to keep it moving on social media but when I was alone I was very sad and in my head about all of it."

Instagram/KaitlynnCarter

She then outlined seven steps to getting back on track: “1) "Finding a friend(s) who let me text/call them any time to vent and run all my crazy thoughts by them."

2) "Not trying to date...I know that dating before I'm ready would've made things so much worse cause I would've just been trying to replace someone else and ended up disappointed."

3) "Finding a creative outlet to express myself...I wrote soooo much about all kinds of things”. 4) "Exervise and meditation." 5) "Practicing understanding and compassion...

Instagram/KaitlynnCarter

“It's hard to be angry when you empathize with someone. this has served me well in friendships and business too.” 6) "MUSIC.” 7) "Don't feel rushed to feel better. you WILL feel better. it just takes time."

Kaitlynn also advised her followers to resist posting emotional updates on social-media following a break-up. Harder than it sounds, tbh.