Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson

What could go wrong?

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 09:41

There’s a very real chance that Liam Hemsworth might be moving next door to Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor has decided to renovate the $6.8 million home he once shared with Miley before it was destroyed by the Malibu fires in November 2018.

Getty

As it stands, Miley is currently living in the house next door to the property, which she purchased for a casual $2.5 million back in 2016.

So, if Liam wants to be on site while the construction is happening, he’ll officially be neighbours with his ex-wife and her new man.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, Miley and Liam announced their separation in August after less than a year of marriage. The 27-year-old made headlines for her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter before finding love again with Cody.

Tat Queen / King 👸🏼🤴🏼@billyidol @perri.lister

As for Liam, he’s been linked with an Australian actor called Maddison Brown and is said to be happy to leave his marriage in the past. An insider told Us Weekly that he’s “not harping on” about the split and “holds no ill will against” his ex.

He first spoke about the Woolsey fires last year, writing: "I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. 

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn
View this post on Instagram

It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It's going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

“Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger… It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

Wonder what Cody makes of this?

