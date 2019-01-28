Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has opened up about his wedding to Miley Cyrus for the first time and he’s shared a load of cute details about how married life is treating them.

The couple stepped out for the first public appearance as husband and wife at the 16th Annual G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles where Liam earned a gong for his established film career.

Aside from looking more in love than ever, fans of the pair now have an insight into the low-key wedding that took place before Christmas: "It was great, it was just a really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends,” he said.

The Daily Mail are also reporting that he shared a bit of information about the honeymoon stage of their marriage and opened up about what (if anything) has changed since they put a ring on it.

“It's wonderful, we've been together for the better part of ten years so it doesn't feel like a lot's changed on one hand, but on the other hand it does...It's all great, I'm loving it!"

After winning his award, People Magazine claimed that he gave a special shout-out to Miley on stage, saying: “Thank you to my beautiful wife. You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great,” as Miley shouted back: "More about me!”

He’s said to have replied: “Yeah, I’ll tell you later."

This comes after Miley took to social-media to pen a beautiful message about her husband in honour of his 29th birthday, writing that he’s given her “the happiest days” of her life and taught her to look at everything in a new light.