Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus

He's opened up about their low-key wedding for the first time

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 10:18

Liam Hemsworth has opened up about his wedding to Miley Cyrus for the first time and he’s shared a load of cute details about how married life is treating them.

The couple stepped out for the first public appearance as husband and wife at the 16th Annual G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles where Liam earned a gong for his established film career.

Getty

Aside from looking more in love than ever, fans of the pair now have an insight into the low-key wedding that took place before Christmas: "It was great, it was just a really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends,” he said.

The Daily Mail are also reporting that he shared a bit of information about the honeymoon stage of their marriage and opened up about what (if anything) has changed since they put a ring on it.

instagram/mileycyrus

“It's wonderful, we've been together for the better part of ten years so it doesn't feel like a lot's changed on one hand, but on the other hand it does...It's all great, I'm loving it!"

After winning his award, People Magazine claimed that he gave a special shout-out to Miley on stage, saying: “Thank you to my beautiful wife. You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great,” as Miley shouted back: "More about me!”

He’s said to have replied: “Yeah, I’ll tell you later."

Tumblr

This comes after Miley took to social-media to pen a beautiful message about her husband in honour of his 29th birthday, writing that he’s given her “the happiest days” of her life and taught her to look at everything in a new light.

Latest News

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like

More From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She's Expecting A Baby Girl With Liam Hemsworth
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Vanessa hudgens and Zac Efron
Where Are 2009's Cutest Couples Now? Including Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Sent Ariana Grande The Cutest Text After Her Split From Pete Davidson
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package
The Most Iconic Twitter Reactions To Miley Cyrus’s *Very* Revealing SNL Outfit
Miley Cyrus Brands Liam Hemsworth Her ‘Survival Partner’ And Talks Facetime Cybersex

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour