Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are officially ~that~ couple who wear matching outfits on Halloween after dressing up as 80s icons Billy Idol and Perri Lister.

The couple are no strangers to packing on the PDA on social-media. The 26-year-old has now shared multiple posts of their costumes, including one where she can be seen applying Cody's make-up.

The 22-year-old was decked out in a studded leather jacket and black trousers, with Miley wearing a shirtless black corset mini-dress, a black wig, and a matching leather jacket: “It’s easy to tease but hard to get release,” she captioned one image.

Fans were loving their uploads, with one person writing: “Love it. You guys are honestly the cutest,” as another branded them the “queen and king of rock n roll.”

A third fan gushed: “Cody's been publicly praised you and speak so highly of you for so long. I stan. You deserve someone who can appreciate your true self,” as a fourth said: “Him trying to bite you at the end omg 🤣😭”

This comes after Cody gave an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show, saying: "I'm very, very, very romantic. She'd talked about how she hadn't had that kind of an experience in a relationship before.”

“She's been through a lot this year and I was trying to be respectful of that and we kind of found each other.”

10/10 outfits. Wonder how they'll top this next year?