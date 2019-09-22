Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Have Reportedly Split After A Month Of Dating

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly called time on their romance after just one month of dating.

The couple initially got together earlier this Summer after their respective relationships with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner fell apart. Just last week, they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles and appeared to be having a pretty great time together.

Getty

An insider has now told People Magazine that the duo have made the decision to split for good but remain on friendly terms.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Getty

Their relationship had been something of a whirlwind, with a source previously telling E! News about their connection: "Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months.

At the time, the source explained that their friendship had blossomed into something more: "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."

Getty

Miley announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth after just a year of marriage in August. The couple have publicly wished the best for each other going forwards, with Liam having filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Some things just aren’t meant to be.