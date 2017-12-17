Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Are Reportedly Ready To Start Trying For A Baby

Could a Hemsworth-Cyrus baby be entering the world in 2018?

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 11:47

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might be ready to start trying for a baby after an insider revealed the pair are focusing on making 2018 the year when they expand their family. 

The couple have been pretty rock solid since patching up their now nine-year relationship back in 2015. 

Let's all get checking the Geordie Shore lasses revealing their New Year's resolutions...

According to a source close to the family, Miley and Liam – who have kept their renewed romance incredibly private in the past few years – finally feel like they’re in the right place to think about having children.

“They’ve wanted a baby for ages, but the timing was never right,” a family friend of the Liam’s allegedly told Australian magazine NW. “But now they feel as ready as they’ll ever be," the source added.

Getty

This comes as Miley and Liam were spotted celebrating the festive season alongside friend Victor Ortiz and his son Royal. 

While reports began swirling in 2017 that Miam had officially tied the knot, a source close to TMZ insisted that the pair are “100% not married” just yet and are simply wearing promise rings to demonstrate their commitment to each other.

Always great running into dear friends @liamhemsworth @mileycyrus thanks for holding Royal ! Maybe one day I’ll get to hold a little one from you two ;) #goodvibes #goodpeople #SundayFunday

It’s always a good idea to take these rumours with a pinch of salt, but we’re pretty sure a Hemsworth-Cyrus baby would be guaranteed to hit the genetically blessed jackpot.

Thoughts and theories on this to @MTVUK. 

