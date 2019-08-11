Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly called time on their relationship just seven months after tying the knot in a secret ceremony at her Tennessee mansion.

The singer was recently pictured kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter on a girl’s trip to Italy on the same day fans noticed her wedding ring was missing from an Instagram snap.

Instagram/MileyCyrus

A spokesperson has now confirmed the split, telling People: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart,” adding, “please respect their process and privacy.”

Getty

This isn’t the first time Miam have gone their separate ways. The couple had been dating on and off since 2010 before getting engaged (for the first time) in 2012. They called off their relationship later that Summer only to publicly reunite in October 2016.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old got real about her identity in their marriage: “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Getty Images

Previously speaking about their first break-up and reconciliation, Miley explained: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard.

"Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."

Love is dead.