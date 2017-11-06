Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'
This comes after Liam and Miley were recently spotted with matching rings on their wedding fingers.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been hit with wedding rumours countless times, with speculation recently being fuelled by their decision to don matching ring finger jewellery.
Well, now the rumour mill has just about gone into overdrive after a source confirmed to NW magazine that the pair got hitched at their house in Malibu six months ago.
There's no telling how well this source really knows the pair, but the supposed 'insider' told the publication that Miley and Liam, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, wed "way back in late April."
The anonymous person claimed: "It was a very intimate ceremony at their house in Malibu. I'm told only a handful on people were there and they're still the only ones who know." Not anymore...
"Miley and Liam haven't really been making it public knowledge and don't plan to anytime soon," continued the source.
While they are yet to comment on the rumours, they come just days after the loved-up cuties were spotted visiting the place they first met while adorning matching rings on those all-important fingers.
The pair were snapped visiting Tybee Island, Georgia, where it all began on the set of The Last Song eight years ago.
A wedding would make total sense since it's been a solid five years since Liam first popped the question to Miley, but we're still gonna hold out till we hear it straight from the horse's mouth.