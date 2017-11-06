Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

This comes after Liam and Miley were recently spotted with matching rings on their wedding fingers.

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 11:51

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been hit with wedding rumours countless times, with speculation recently being fuelled by their decision to don matching ring finger jewellery.

Well, now the rumour mill has just about gone into overdrive after a source confirmed to NW magazine that the pair got hitched at their house in Malibu six months ago. 

Now why not get checking out a bunch of celebs that took PDA way too far...

There's no telling how well this source really knows the pair, but the supposed 'insider' told the publication that Miley and Liam, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, wed "way back in late April."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reportedly 'wed' in April. / Getty

The anonymous person claimed: "It was a very intimate ceremony at their house in Malibu. I'm told only a handful on people were there and they're still the only ones who know." Not anymore...

"Miley and Liam haven't really been making it public knowledge and don't plan to anytime soon," continued the source.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got engaged in 2013. / Getty

While they are yet to comment on the rumours, they come just days after the loved-up cuties were spotted visiting the place they first met while adorning matching rings on those all-important fingers.

The pair were snapped visiting Tybee Island, Georgia, where it all began on the set of The Last Song eight years ago.

Liam Hemsworth proved he was hubby material at the weekend as he helped Miley out of a car. / Getty

A wedding would make total sense since it's been a solid five years since Liam first popped the question to Miley, but we're still gonna hold out till we hear it straight from the horse's mouth.

Latest News

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs during day 1 of Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2017 in San Isidro, Argentina

The 1975's Matt Healy Teases New EP Coming Soon

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler And Ste Look Closer Than Ever During Family Beach Day

Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Teases Beth About Her 'Stinker' Of A Tattoo As She Makes Danny Robinson Blush With A Cheeky Innuendo

U2

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Harry Styles’ ‘Kiwi’ Music Video Involves A Bunch Of Mini Mes Recreating His Best Looks

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Is Returning to the X Factor This Weekend

Charlotte Dawson Displays Shattered Teeth After Nasty Fall In High Heels

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Breaks Pre-Order Records

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Video Hits 100 Million Views on YouTube

Diplo Has Got Beef With Taylor Swift Once Again

Dad Of The Century Builds An Incredible Life-Sized Diagon Alley For His Kids

This Fan Theory That Stranger Things And It Are Connected Is Way Too Freaky To Deal With

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Kylie Jenner claims &#039;baby bump&#039; pics are photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Claims 'Baby Bump' Pics Are Photoshopped

Towie Chloe Sims

11 Absolute Shockers From Episode 17 Of The Only Way Is Essex

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Real Reason She Broke Up With Liam Hemsworth

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at Spotify&#039;s Welcome Home Miley &#039;Younger Now&#039; launch party in Nashville, Tennessee

Miley Cyrus Says She Won't Go On Tour With 'Younger Now'

Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden

Miley Cyrus Puts Her Spin On Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow'

Miley Cyrus Kicks Off Miley Week on Jimmy Fallon With Powerful Performances

Miley Cyrus Talks 'Political' New Album, Says She Doesn't Know The New Taylor

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

Music

Miley Cyrus Is Sharing Snippets from Her Brand New Album Younger Now on Instagram

New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Releases Sassy Break-Up Anthem 'Week Without You'

Trending Articles

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Scarlett Moffatt boobie dress

Scarlett Moffatt Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap After 'Boobies' Appear On Her Dress

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused