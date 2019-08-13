Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split has already got messy after insiders from both their camps have come forward to share opposing stories about what really led to the break-up.

TMZ have reported that Miley battled “valiantly” to save their marriage but eventually decided that his alleged drinking and “use of certain drugs” were a dealbreaker to her considering her own substance abuse issues.

In response, Liam’s team have reportedly told the site that the drug allegations are “bullsh*t” and that the true reason for the break-up was infidelity on Miley’s side.

“This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behaviour."

Miley has recently been pictured kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy, with an insider telling Page Six that nothing was going on when she and Liam were still together.

“She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn’t a part of the relationship,” the source said. “There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge."

This comes after Liam broke his silence on their separation with an Instagram post: “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward... Peace and Love."

The couple tied the knot just seven months ago after an on-off relationship that began all the way back in 2009. Miley’s rep previously said that the couple would now be focusing on “themselves and their careers.”

RIP Miam.