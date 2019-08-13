Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories

The reason for their break-up is up for debate

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 10:30

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split has already got messy after insiders from both their camps have come forward to share opposing stories about what really led to the break-up.

TMZ have reported that Miley battled “valiantly” to save their marriage but eventually decided that his alleged drinking and “use of certain drugs” were a dealbreaker to her considering her own substance abuse issues.

Getty

In response, Liam’s team have reportedly told the site that the drug allegations are “bullsh*t” and that the true reason for the break-up was infidelity on Miley’s side.

“This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behaviour."

Miley has recently been pictured kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy, with an insider telling Page Six that nothing was going on when she and Liam were still together.

Getty

“She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn’t a part of the relationship,” the source said. “There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge."

This comes after Liam broke his silence on their separation with an Instagram post: “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward... Peace and Love."

Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.

The couple tied the knot just seven months ago after an on-off relationship that began all the way back in 2009. Miley’s rep previously said that the couple would now be focusing on “themselves and their careers.”

RIP Miam. 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Why Austin, Texas Should Be Your Next Music Getaway
Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
BTS Are Taking An ‘Extended Break’ From Performing To Live More ‘Normal Lives’
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Slams The Teen Choice Awards For Dragging Her 'Fake' Marriage
Why San Francisco Is The Capital Of California Cool
Gaz Beadle And Aaron Chalmers Get Candid About Their Experience Of Online Trolls
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage
Best Nightclubs & Dayclubs In Las Vegas
How to Travel In Las Vegas Like A Celebrity
Chloe Ferry in August 2019 on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”
Bella Thorne And Mod Sun Are Feuding After She Posted Their ‘Wedding’ Video Online
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Look Adorable As They Celebrate His 21st Birthday
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!

More From Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Have Split After Less Than A Year Of Marriage
Miley Cyrus twerking
Twerking Miley Cyrus Is Officially Back And We Can Never Unsee These Videos
Miley Cyrus - Mother&#039;s Daughter - Music Video
Miley Cyrus
Mother's Daughter [Explicit]
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth
New Music Round-up: Katy Perry, Mark Ronson Ft. Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus And More
Miley Cyrus Reveals New EP Artwork For ‘She Is Coming’
Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj
Miley Cyrus Made A NSFW Joke About Her And Liam Hemsworth’s Honeymoon Stage
9 Of The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time
The Most Iconic Performances Of All Time

Trending Articles

Gigi Hadid Responds To Backlash After She Posted About Being Robbed In Mykonos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Split Gets Messy As Sources Share Opposing Stories
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Billie Eilish Cancels Her Anime Merch Collection After Plagiarism Controversy
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Taylor Swift Had The Most Iconic Response To Those ‘Drunk Taylor’ Memes
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Calling All Singles And Your Squad! Apply To Join MTV's Love Squad For A Free Night Of Bongo's Bingo
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom