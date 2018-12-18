Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus And Lili Reinhart Reveal Why Their Boyfriends Are The Full Package

Liam Hemsworth and Cole Sprouse are as perfect as we always imagined

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 09:44

Miley Cyrus and Lili Reinhart have proved that their lives are perfection after revealing that their boyfriends have every single characteristic a person could possibly want in a partner.

Instagram profile SourPyscho kicked off a debate online after posting a meme that said: “No man has all five: 

-good d**k game
-empathy
-a height above 5'9
-no hoes
-common sense"

Instagram

Even though most people agreed with the sentiment, Miley argued that Liam Hemsworth ticks all the boxes and encouraged fans to never settle for second best: “Mine does! Don't give up!" she responded.

Instagram

The comment was captured in a screengrab from Comments By Celebs, which prompted Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart to agree that her boyfriend – Cole Sprouse – is also one of the few men on the planet who has everything going for him: “I found one!” she claimed.

Instagram

This comes as Miley opened up on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show about how her “survival partner” managed to save all their animals in the recent Woolsey Fire.

"He thinks it's not romantic [the nickname], but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."

Getty

She added: "He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” before pointing out that the couple still find ways to be intimate with each other even when they’re thousands of miles apart: "That's what FaceTime is for,” she revealed. “Cybersex."

As for that checklist, we’d be happy to find a man who fulfils even three points. 

