Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop

The singer was called out for some remarks she made in 2017

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 09:38

Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight on some previous comments she made about the hip-hop community.

The whole thing kicked off when a fan posted a YouTube video called "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry," which contained a quote the singer gave in 2017 about what eventually “pushed” her out of the hip-hop genre. 

Her initial comments to Billboard featured praise of the song ‘Humble’ by Kendrick Lamar:

At the time, she said: "I love that because it’s not 'Come sit on my d—, suck on my c—.' I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c—' — I am so not that."

Fast forward to 2019 and Miley is publicly recognising that her ability to dip in and out of the hip-hop scene comes from a place of privilege.

"There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial.

She continued: “I cannot change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused,” before concluding: "Simply said; I f—ed up and I sincerely apologize.”

"I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley."

 

