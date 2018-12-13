Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Brands Liam Hemsworth Her ‘Survival Partner’ And Talks Facetime Cybersex

"I've never loved him more"

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:37


Miley Cyrus has opened up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and has gone into detail about how they keep the passion going even when they’re thousands of miles apart.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show, the ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ singer credited her man with saving all their animals in the Malibu wildfires while she was out of town.

Getty

“I've never loved him more for this," she explained, to which Howard asked: “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?" and Miley replied: “Kind of. Ish...I call him my survival partner now.

"He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard. He got a lot of action for saving the animals.”

Tumblr

As for how they handle long periods of no action, Miley gave the obvious reply: “That's what FaceTime's for. Cybersex. 

“We have a really regular life, he's a really amazing cook. So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually f--king superheros and they just eat. 

Getty Images

“And I'm like, 'Why am I getting so soft?' And he's like, 'I'm feeding the cannons.' And all of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It's not fair!”

From Facetime to pig rescues, will there ever come a time when we don't ship Miam?

 

