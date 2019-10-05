Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Confirms She's Dating Cody Simpson and She Wants Some Respect

Dating is difficult for everybody, especially if your name is Miley Cyrus...

Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 12:15

Miley Cyrus is sick and tired of having to answer to the world about her private life and newfound dating experiences.

Fans were surprised to see the superstar kissing Australian singer Cody Simpson yesterday but she is making to attempt to keep their romance secret, instead defiantly saying that it's a double standard that she's expected to stay quiet following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Getty Images

Miley recently split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and is enjoying dating for the first time, which is why she shared that photo of Cody on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

She posted a shirtless black and white photo of the 22-year-old and hilariously said "22, Australian (my type), Abs", referencing the fact that he's the same nationality as her ex husband.

Instagram @mileycyrus

She later made a more serious statement on Twitter that asked "Can a girl not get a f--king acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?"

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning," she wrote. "I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up."

Getty Images

"I refuse to recluse and "date" from home cause A. That's not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable."

"This "dating" thing is new to me too," she said. "I've never been an "adult" / grown ass woman experiencing this... I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exceptioon of a few breaks."

Getty

"I have a great life I wouldn't trade for "privacy" but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me!"

Fair play, Miley - it's tough enough out there as it is without being the biggest pop star in the world!

 

 

Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus in 2019
