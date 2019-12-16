Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus ‘Could Face Liam Hemsworth In A Courtroom Showdown’ Amid Divorce

The pair announced their split in August

Monday, December 16, 2019 - 09:51

Miley Cyrus could be facing Liam Hemsworth in a courtroom showdown to finalise their divorce.

A publication called Woman’s Day have claimed that they’ve obtained paperwork proving that Liam has until January 21st to lodge his paperwork regarding the divorce. If he fails to do this in time, the estranged couple would be forced to attend court together.

An insider told the magazine that Liam isn’t too worried about the possibility of going to court, with a supposed friend saying: “[Miley has] got just as much to lose as he does.”

For anyone who’s spent the last year living under a rock, Miam announced their split back in August after she was pictured kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Italy. Miley has since found love with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

As for Liam, he was rumoured to have been dating actress Maddison Brown in October. Just this weekend, the 21-year-old told Sunday Life: “'I've always had this position that personal life is personal, and I would like to keep my privacy intact for as long as I can.”

“The more people see you, especially on the screen, the more they feel they know you and are interested in your personal life. I'd say for the most part people are pretty positive, but I have received the odd death threat.”

Fans are uncertain if he and Maddison are still dating considering Liam was papped introducing a model called Gabriella Brooks to his parents in Byron Bay over the weekend. Confusing.

