Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’

This is the kind of girl boss everyone needs in their lives.

Miley Cyrus has spoken up in Selena Gomez’s defence after the fashion designer, Stefano Gabbana, commented on an Instagram pic of the ‘Wolves’ singer, saying: “è proprio brutta.”

The comment translates to: “she’s so ugly.” Selena Gomez… ugly? Liza Minelli – lies.

The posts caption positively read: ‘#selenagomez rocks red dresses’. It wasn't trying to ignite any negativity at all.

After fans swarmed to Selena’s defence, bringing back the #boycottdolceandgabbana hashtag, Miley comment on a throwback pic of her and Selena on a fan site saying: “Well what that d**k head said (if it’s true) is f**king false and total bull s**t. She’s fine as f**k."

Jamie King jumped to back up the pop star also, replying to a tweet discussing the sitch, saying: "Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being."

Women raising each other up is ev-er-y-thing.

But Stefano has never been reknowned for being a man who minces his words (or is, you know, positive?) as his comment on Selena came just a few days after he commented harshly on a pic of Kate Moss on the same Instagram page.

You’d think he’d just unfollow the page wouldn’t you?

Like the saying goes, if you have nothing nice to say etc. etc.