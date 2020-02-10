Miley Cyrus Dodged An Awkward Run-In With Liam Hemsworth By Minutes

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth avoided an awkward run-in after they both attended the same pre-Oscars WME party on Friday night.

The exes have been separated for a full five months, with their divorce being finalised several weeks ago. Even though they claim to be on good terms, it doesn’t look like they’ve remained on BFF terms.

Getty

An insider told Us Weekly that the former couple “stayed away from each other” at the event, with a source claiming that “Liam left when Miley and her parents got there."

"Miley’s parents were staying separate from Liam and were hanging out in the back area of the party. They avoided him, but didn’t seem they had any beef with him.

Getty

The source claimed that Miley didn’t seem that “bothered” by Liam’s attendance at the party, with photographers claiming that he left the venue “minutes” after spotting her.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock, Miley is currently dating singer Cody Simpson while Liam is dating model Gabriella Brooks.

Getty

A separate insider told The Sun: "Miley and Liam are clearly not in a place yet where they’re ok running into each other in public, but it's likely to happen a lot now she’s with the same management agency as him.

"She was in a very different mood to Liam, like she didn’t have a care in the world. She was singing and dancing with her crew at the party and even went on to the Chateau Marmont Hotel with her guy friends after 1am.”

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at that party.