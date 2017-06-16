Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Miley Cyrus has gone into her detail about her decision to stop doing drugs and it all escalated from a particularly horrifying nightmare that involved her dying from smoking too much weed.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight show, Miley explained what prompted her to ditch the marijuana for good: "I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible.

"I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died," she revealed.

Getty

Explaining that it played on her mind so much she had to research if it was medically possible, Miley added: "Which I googled, and that’s never happened. No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know [if it’s possible.]

Another factor that led to her going tee-total is that she wants to talk about her new music with a clear head: "To sit here, and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been.

"This is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing.

Pointing out that this just doesn't mesh with how she feels while smoking the drug, Miley added: "I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned."

Makes a whole lot of sense, tbh.