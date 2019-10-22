Miley Cyrus Freed The Nipple On Instagram And Her Fans Are Absolutely Living For It

Miley Cyrus has proved that her DGAF attitude isn’t going anywhere after posting a picture of herself freeing the nipple on Instagram.

Wearing nothing but a tight tank top and denim shorts, she captioned the shot: “I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self-timed one.”

Despite Instagram having fairly strict rules about nudity, her fans were loving the image: “New me’ aka prettier every selfie,” one person declared, as another branded her the undisputed “QUEEN OF NIPPLES.”

A third added: “This is beautiful Miley. You are more than a mirror selfie.”

This comes after the 26-year-old reflected on a time when she was considered a rebel: “Remember when kids' parents TRIED to forbid them from buying my records, watching my videos, coming to the concert because I was a "bad influence"'

She then asked: “Were you one of those kids? Did YOU do it anyway?!”

Just recently, boyfriend Cody Simpson confirmed that their romance is official after telling People: “We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

His own manager added that their lifestyle isn’t as wild as it looks: “They are both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize."

She's just being Miley.