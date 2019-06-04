Miley Cyrus Groped and Kissed By A Fan In Barcelona While With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' return to music has her fans super excited to see her again but one fan took it way too far at the weekend.

While exiting a hotel in Barcelona, Spain, the pop superstar was walking through a very crowded mob to get to her car when a random man grabbed her.

Getty Images

The disturbing incident was caught on video - which is currently doing the rounds on Twitter - and shows how her personal space was attacked in seconds.

Despite being surrounded by bodyguards, the man managed to grope Miley, pulled her hair and then attempted to kiss her, however she successfully pushed him off.

Getty Images

The singer's husband Liam Hemsworth was walking in front of her so couldn't see what happened, although he reached out for her after realising that security had to intervene.

Miley didn't let the incident wipe the smile from her face, however it is frightening to watch how quickly it unfolded so she might not have realised what was happening at the time.

Miley Cyrus was attacked and kissed by a man in a mob of fans, when trying to enter her car. pic.twitter.com/UT4iMYTxc8 — Pop Sirens 🚨 (@PopSirens) June 2, 2019

She is yet to make any comment about the incident on social media, instead focusing her energy on promoting her (amazing) new EP SHE IS COMING.

We hope that Miley wasn't too freaked out about the gross situation, which is 100% not okay, Y