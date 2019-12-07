Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Has A New Tattoo And People Think It’s Directed At Liam Hemsworth

The inking hints at her current state of mind

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 09:49

Miley Cyrus has undergone a new tattoo and plenty of fans are speculating that it’s a direct message to Liam Hemsworth.

Over the weekend, she visited celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter who gave her two fresh inkings to add to her collection. The first depicts the word “freedom” going across her knuckles.

FREEDOM #freedom #mothersdaugter #mileycyrus #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo

Considering Liam filed for divorce this year, a lot of fans are pointing out that this word in particular might summarise how she’s feeling about the end of their seven-month marriage.

At the time of their split, Miley wrote: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. 

Getty

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”

She’s since dated Kaitlynn Carter and current boyfriend Cody Simpson. She and Cody have publicly spoken up about their close connection, revealing that they’re on similar pages when it comes to prioritising health and happiness.

I’m proud of you, yoko Hand written note to @mileycyrus from @yokoonoofficial what a special tattoo for you Miley! I was honored to tattoo this for you! #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattooedgirlslover_id

As for the second tattoo she underwent this weekend, Miley now has the message "I’m proud of U, Yoko” inked onto her skin in actual Yoko Ono’s handwriting. Wild.

Do you think her “freedom” tattoo is a subtle nod to her divorce or is everyone reaching?

