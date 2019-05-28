Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Has Had Her Say On The Feud Between Cardi B And Nicki Minaj

Whose side is she on?

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 09:57

Miley Cyrus has waded in on the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

The singer made an appearance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Middlesbrough where she debuted three brand new tracks from her upcoming album.

Getty

One of those songs was called ‘Cattitude’ and featured the 26-year-old having her say on the feud between the two rappers. Picking sides once and for all, she sings: “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

The lyric has already been given the meme treatment, with a bunch of internet users hopping on board the phrase with their own versions of the statement.

The drama between Cardi and Nicki originally kicked off the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City late last year. At the time, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper was pictured with a large bruise on her face.

As for Miley, she’s previously had beef with Nicki after the rapper publicly called her out at the VMAs over some quotes she gave to a magazine: “This bitch who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what's good?"

Getty

The pair have since buried the hatchet and are thankfully on good terms with each other. Even so, it’s pretty clear that Miley is more likely to hop in the booth and collab with Cardi than she is with Nicki.

Will the drama ever die?

