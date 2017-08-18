Miley Cyrus Is A Retro Queen In The Amazing 'Younger Now' Video

About time! Miley Cyrus has released the released the second official single from her new album… AND THE VIDEO TOO!

‘Younger Now’ is one big celebration of life, and definitely the most upbeat and obviously pop song we’ve heard from the LP so far.

Miley lets her newly-blonde hair down to have a little ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ in the super-fun and colourful visual that pays tribute to Elvis Presley - one of her biggest inspirations - on the 40th anniversary of his death.

She recreates some of his most iconic moments - that blue leather catsuit! - with a little update, surrounded by diversity and kissing older women. She’s still just being Miley, y’all!

The funnest part has to be when she’s throwing it down on a diner set at the end... The choreography! The nod to her Disney past with the wink-wink of the Bangerz era!

'Younger Now' was directed by Diane Martel, who was behind the camera for 'We Can't Stop', 'BB Talk' and 'Malibu'. That explains all the bright pastel colours!

Miley also revealed the MAJOR artwork and tracklist for the album - also titled ‘Younger Now’ - which features her godmother Dolly Parton on a song titled ‘Rainbowland’.

We are ready!

By Ross McNeilage

