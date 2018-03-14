Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Is Being Sued For $300 Million Over 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Claim

A musician called Michael May has claimed that she plagiarised the track.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 10:20

Miley Cyrus is being a sued for a huge $300 million by a Jamaican songwriter who claims that her 2013 hit 'We Can't Stop' was plagiarised from his own track penned twenty-five years ago.

The artist behind the lawsuit, Michael May, says that his 1988 song 'We Run Things' was and still is a majorly popular hit in the reggae music world and even hit number one in his home country. 

In the lawsuit, May argues that 50% of Miley's hit belongs to him, and he's even pointed out some similarities in the lyrical refrain "We run things. Things no run we," compared to her phrase "We run things. Things don't run we."

Reuters have reported that May won "formal copyright protection" for his work after consulting with the US Copyright Office last year - and is now seeking damages from Miley and her label RCA Records.

VEVO/MileyCyrus

The document claims that her track "owes the basis of its chart-topping popularity to and its highly-lucrative success to plaintiff May's protected, unique, creative and original content."

As a result of this, May is seeking a trial by jury, wants a range of unspecified damages and legal fees, and would like Miley to stop performing the hit and making money from any resulting sales.  

Jeffrey Neira/CBS via Getty Images

While we don't know the exact figure that May is searching for, his laywers described the situation as "a $300 million case" in a recent press statement.

 

 

