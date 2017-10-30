Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles
The 'Malibu' singer is focusing on her mentor duties on The Voice...
Miley fans... you might want to sit down for this one.
Just one month after it was released, Miley Cyrus has revealed she won't be releasing any more singles from her latest album, Younger Now.
The album campaign launched with the massive summer jam 'Malibu' and was promoted around the world but that's all stopping now.
The pop superstar is a coach on the U.S. version of The Voice and has said she wants to focus on the contestants' music rather than her own.
The selfless act shows how dedicated Miley is to the show and its purpose of shaping the next big stars - but can we say we're still really sad about this?
While 'Malibu' was released almost six months ago, this makes her latest era seem really short, especially as she already confirmed that she won't be touring the album like she did with Bangerz.
Although there's no more singles and no world tour, she will be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend on November 4th, so the album might still have a long ride despite no more promo.
We're sad that there won't be any more music videos - especially for 'Thinkin'' and 'Bad Mood' (!!) - but trust that Miley will be back in no time!
Words: Ross McNeilage
