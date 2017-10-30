Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

The 'Malibu' singer is focusing on her mentor duties on The Voice...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 18:17

Miley fans... you might want to sit down for this one.

Just one month after it was released, Miley Cyrus has revealed she won't be releasing any more singles from her latest album, Younger Now.

The album campaign launched with the massive summer jam 'Malibu' and was promoted around the world but that's all stopping now.

View the lyrics
Feels like I just woke up
Like all this time I've been asleep
Even though it's not who I am
I'm not afraid of who I used to be

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

Feels like I've been living in a dream
But never make it to the end
My eyes open when they feel the light
It's always right before I'm about to scream

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down (yeah)

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes comes back around (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
Writer(s): Miley Cyrus, Oren Yoel Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The pop superstar is a coach on the U.S. version of The Voice and has said she wants to focus on the contestants' music rather than her own.

The selfless act shows how dedicated Miley is to the show and its purpose of shaping the next big stars - but can we say we're still really sad about this?

While 'Malibu' was released almost six months ago, this makes her latest era seem really short, especially as she already confirmed that she won't be touring the album like she did with Bangerz.

Getty Images

Although there's no more singles and no world tour, she will be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend on November 4th, so the album might still have a long ride despite no more promo.

We're sad that there won't be any more music videos - especially for 'Thinkin'' and 'Bad Mood' (!!) - but trust that Miley will be back in no time!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH MILEY CYRUS' 'MALIBU' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I never came to the beach, or stood by the ocean
I never sat by the shore, under the sun with my feet in the sand
But you brought me here
And I'm happy that you did
'Cause now I'm as free
As birds catching the wind
I always thought I would sink, so I never swam
I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'
And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand

But here I am, next to you
The sky's more blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you

We watched the sun go down as we were walking
I'd spent the rest of my life standing here talking
You would explain the current, as I just smile
Hoping that you'll stay the same, and nothing will change
And it'll be us, just for a while
Do we even exist?
That's when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish
Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?
I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me
I'd be here writing this song

But here I am, next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you
Next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth
Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning
And you're there to save me
And I wanna thank you with all of my heart
It's a brand new start
A dream come true
In Malibu
Writer(s): Miley Cyrus, Oren Yoel Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

