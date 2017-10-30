Miley Cyrus Isn't Releasing Any More 'Younger Now' Singles

Miley fans... you might want to sit down for this one.

Just one month after it was released, Miley Cyrus has revealed she won't be releasing any more singles from her latest album, Younger Now.

The album campaign launched with the massive summer jam 'Malibu' and was promoted around the world but that's all stopping now.

View the lyrics Feels like I just woke up

Like all this time I've been asleep

Even though it's not who I am

I'm not afraid of who I used to be



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)



Feels like I've been living in a dream

But never make it to the end

My eyes open when they feel the light

It's always right before I'm about to scream



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)



What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down (yeah)



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes comes back around (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh) Writer(s): Miley Cyrus, Oren Yoel Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The pop superstar is a coach on the U.S. version of The Voice and has said she wants to focus on the contestants' music rather than her own.

The selfless act shows how dedicated Miley is to the show and its purpose of shaping the next big stars - but can we say we're still really sad about this?

While 'Malibu' was released almost six months ago, this makes her latest era seem really short, especially as she already confirmed that she won't be touring the album like she did with Bangerz.

Although there's no more singles and no world tour, she will be performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend on November 4th, so the album might still have a long ride despite no more promo.

We're sad that there won't be any more music videos - especially for 'Thinkin'' and 'Bad Mood' (!!) - but trust that Miley will be back in no time!

Also in her interview. Miley said there will be no other single from the #YoungerNow era. (she focus on the music of her artists #TheVoice) pic.twitter.com/c9t4YFfmQ4 — Miley Cyrus News (@MileysCyrusNews) October 27, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH MILEY CYRUS' 'MALIBU' VIDEO BELOW