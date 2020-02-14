Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has shared paparazzi images of herself experiencing a wardrobe malfunction in New York City.

The singer was pictured arriving back at The Bowery Hotel when a breeze shifted the fabric of her top and resulted in an accidental nip slip. As a vocal supporter of the #freethenipple movement, the 27-year-old wasn’t in the least bit fazed by the unscheduled moment.

Getty

She screenshotted images of the malfunction and posted them to her Instagram page, writing: “Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.”

Fans were loving her bold reaction, with one person writing: “THIS IS WHY I LOVE YOU. UR SO ICONIC LMAOOO” as another joked: "You're just too hot for cold New York".

Instagram

This comes after Cody Simpson has revealed that their relationship and his road to sobriety has inspired his upcoming music: “That's one aspect of the style that you'll be getting on the new record,” he told InStyle Australia.

Just last week, Miley narrowly avoided a run-in with ex Liam Hemsworth at the WME Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. It's been reported that the 30-year-old left the star-studded bash within minutes after noticing that Miley had arrived.

Getty

The former couple have insisted that their relationship ended on good terms, with Liam currently enjoying a budding romance with actor Gabriella Brooks.