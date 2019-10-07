Miley Cyrus Just Roasted Cody Simpson Online As Kaitlynn Carter Reacts To Romance

Despite not being totally official just yet, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are clearly having a great time getting to know each other in a romantic context.

Over the weekend, Cody - who’s been crushing on the 26-year-old for a full seven years - took to Instagram Stories to share an image of himself and Miley alongside the caption: “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby."

It looks like the singer wasn’t totally ready for that nickname to be shared with the world and had the perfect response to the entire situation. She replied to the term of endearment by posting an image of herself as an actual “baby” compared to her current self. Behold, a 10/10 roasting.

This comes after TMZ have published some more information about what ex Kaitlynn Carter makes of their romance. She’s reportedly “unbothered” by the situation but has allegedly “expressed concern” over Miley’s behaviour to some of her friends.

The insider added that she’s “worried for Miley’s wellbeing” and only wants the best for her ex going forward.

As for Cody, he’d given an interview to GQ magazine back in 2015 describing Miley as one of his best friends.

“She helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood,” he said. “She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that.”

Miley has defended their romance by pointing out that she’s fully entitled to start dating again following the end of her recent relationships: “Can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!”