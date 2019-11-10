Miley Cyrus Needs ‘Weeks To Recover’ After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery

Miley Cyrus will reportedly need weeks to recover after undergoing surgery on her vocal cords.

According to People Magazine, the singer has now left hospital and is under strict orders to not speak, sing, or use her voice at all for the next few weeks. That means she’ll be unable to record any new music until she’s given the all clear.

Getty Images

The surgery was booked in after the 26-year-old was admitted to hospital following a nasty bout of tonsillitis last month. At the time, a separate issue with her vocal cords was discovered and she was told it had to be operated on before the end of the year.

An insider told the site that the operation was successful and that Miley is recovering in her own time: “[She is] doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

Boyfriend Cody Simpson seemed to allude to the surgery on social-media after posting a black-and-white image of the pair alongside the word “success.”

He is said to have penned song ‘Golden Thing’ in honour of his girlfriend when she was first hospitalised in October. Cody previously told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that their relationship is going from strength to strength.

“We keep each other in a good place. That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page.”

Rest up, Miley! The world needs those on-point vocals.