Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Miley Cyrus may not have been able to make the Teen Choice Awards last night due to scheduling conflicts but the 'Wrecking Ball' singer is more than making up for it. Miley is releasing a brand new single called 'Younger Now' this Friday.

YES. WE ARE GETTING A NEW MILEY CYRUS SONG THIS WEEK!

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker took to Instagram to make the announcement.

First she thanks the Teen Choice Awards for honouring her at the show. "To my dearest fans & all of those watching [the Teen Choice Awards]! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with [The Ultimate Choice Award]!"

She then apologises for not being able to make the event. "I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!" and writes that she "created an unrealistic schedule for [herself]".

However, with the bad news out of the way, Miley then reveals details of her new single.

'Younger Now' is out this Friday and it will be accompanied by its own music video.

So we're getting a new Miley single and video on the same day? AMAZING!

The single is the title track from Miley's upcoming album. Younger Now will be released on September 29th this year.

We cannot wait to hear and see what Miley has in store for us!

Words: Sam Prance

