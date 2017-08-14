Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

The 'Malibu' hitmaker is ready to give us the next taste of her new album...

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 12:50

Miley Cyrus may not have been able to make the Teen Choice Awards last night due to scheduling conflicts but the 'Wrecking Ball' singer is more than making up for it. Miley is releasing a brand new single called 'Younger Now' this Friday.

YES. WE ARE GETTING A NEW MILEY CYRUS SONG THIS WEEK!

Getty Images

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker took to Instagram to make the announcement.

First she thanks the Teen Choice Awards for honouring her at the show. "To my dearest fans & all of those watching [the Teen Choice Awards]! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with [The Ultimate Choice Award]!"

She then apologises for not being able to make the event. "I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!" and writes that she "created an unrealistic schedule for [herself]".

To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜

To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

However, with the bad news out of the way, Miley then reveals details of her new single. 

'Younger Now' is out this Friday and it will be accompanied by its own music video.

So we're getting a new Miley single and video on the same day? AMAZING!

[Getty]

The single is the title track from Miley's upcoming album. Younger Now will be released on September 29th this year.

We cannot wait to hear and see what Miley has in store for us!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH MILEY'S 'ADORE YOU' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

ASOS Launch The Search Tool Of Literal Dreams

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Louis Tomlinson, Lili Reinhart And Fifth Harmony Rock The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

18 Ways To Fool People Into Thinking You Are Winning At Adulting

Venom

Riz Ahmed And Matt Smith Going Head To Head For Venom Role

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Has Justin Bieber Just Revealed the Title of His New Single?

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

15 Times Celebs Got Super Real About Boobs

Zendaya Is The Star Of Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace On The Floor’ Video

More From Miley Cyrus

Music

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Music

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Younger Now'

Shawn Mendes - 2017 MTV VMAs
Music

Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus' Parents May Have Saved Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Music

JAY-Z, Harry Styles, Rita Ora and More Join The Line-Up for Radio 1's New Live Lounge Month

Music

Miley and Noah Cyrus Give Us Major Sister Goals on Instagram

Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth Just Paid Miley Cyrus The Best Compliment

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

Selena Gomez Just Sang A Miley Cyrus Song

Miley Cyrus’ Mum Gives An Update On When Miley And Liam Hemsworth Are Getting Married

Trending Articles

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Puts Her Glorious Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Just Got Turned Down By A Girl On Instagram And She Wants Everyone To Know

Celebrity

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With A $60,000 Necklace For Her 20th Birthday