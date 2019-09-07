Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life

Miley Cyrus is letting her art do the talking amidst a plethora of rumours surrounding her pending divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth and new relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

The pop superstar dropped the music video for her new single 'Slide Away' last night and fans have been connecting the dots between this video and her past releases to make sense of what she's trying to say.

YouTube / Miley Cyrus

The new visual - directed by Alexander Moors - is a solemn affair that shows the singer in a different light as she vacantly wanders around a messy house party.

Besides the video being stunningly shot and Miley looking breathtakingly gorgeous - seriously, how is she real? - fans were quick to make parallels to her very different 'We Can't Stop' video.

Where Miley was the life of the party in the young, wild and free 'We Can't Stop' video, 'Slide Away' shows her seemingly well and truly over the debauchery of her past, while she walks away from a troubled relationship.

"the music video for slide away is like the aftermath of we can't stop. the party is over," one fan tweeted. "anyone left is strung out somewhere in the house. she feels out of place bc she's knows she's grown past that phase of her life."

YouTube / Miley Cyrus

"Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don't give up easily but I don't think I'm down," she sings on the track, which some have interpreted as her revealing that Hemsworth may struggle with substances, however she has not actually made any comment about what the lyrics are referring to.

She confirmed the former couple were separating on August 11th with a respectful statement about Liam. He then followed up wishing his ex-wife "nothing but health and happiness going forward".

The understated video comes just days after surprising fans with an unannounced performance of the emotional track at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which was been universally praised for its simplicity.

Some say personal issues makes the best art and - sadly - they're not wrong here. Love ya, Miley!