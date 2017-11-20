Miley Cyrus Praises Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' on Instagram

There's no denying that 'Anywhere' is one of the biggest hits in the UK right now. Ever since Rita Ora released it in October, it's risen up the charts. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently Number 2 in the UK and it's battling Camila Cabello for Number 1.

It turns out that we're not the only ones that love it though. Miley Cyrus just revealed that she's a huge fan of it.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. MILEY CYRUS LOVES RITA ORA'S 'ANYWHERE' JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.

Rita posted a video of herself performing the critically acclaimed single yesterday on Instagram and captioned it: "Anywhere. Live. Love. Thank you." And, while this was amazing in and of itself, Miley then commented on it: "This is my winter jam!"

Okay. This is too much to process. The thought of Miley bopping along to 'Anywhere' is too cute for words.

Miley Cyrus commented that "Anywhere" by @RitaOra is her winter jam! pic.twitter.com/4D2CCpojYV — Rita Ora (@RitaOraUSA) November 20, 2017

It's no secret that the 'Malibu' singer and the 'Poison' hitmaker are good friends, so it should come as no surprise that Miley's been listening to Rita's new music along with the rest of us. However, that doesn't make the news any less exciting to hear.

In fact, we'd love to hear Miley and Rita bring their friendship into the studio and record a duet. Rita has even said that she would love to collaborate with the '4x4' star. What if Miley is the rumoured third feature on Rita's upcoming single 'Girls'?

The track is set to feature Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and one other popstar.

After Zara Larsson confirmed that it's not her, we're hoping that it's Miley!

[Getty]

Regardless, it is great to see Miley and Rita support each other.

We love when our superstar faves are close friends in real life!

Words: Sam Prance

