Miley Cyrus Praises Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' on Instagram

We adore these two...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 13:20

There's no denying that 'Anywhere' is one of the biggest hits in the UK right now. Ever since Rita Ora released it in October, it's risen up the charts. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently Number 2 in the UK and it's battling Camila Cabello for Number 1.

It turns out that we're not the only ones that love it though. Miley Cyrus just revealed that she's a huge fan of it.

Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Writer(s): Rita Ora, Andrew Wotman, Alessandro Rodolfo Renat Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian D. Lee, Ali Tamposi, . Dfa Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. MILEY CYRUS LOVES RITA ORA'S 'ANYWHERE' JUST AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO.

Rita posted a video of herself performing the critically acclaimed single yesterday on Instagram and captioned it: "Anywhere. Live. Love. Thank you." And, while this was amazing in and of itself, Miley then commented on it: "This is my winter jam!" 

Okay. This is too much to process. The thought of Miley bopping along to 'Anywhere' is too cute for words. 

It's no secret that the 'Malibu' singer and the 'Poison' hitmaker are good friends, so it should come as no surprise that Miley's been listening to Rita's new music along with the rest of us. However, that doesn't make the news any less exciting to hear.

In fact, we'd love to hear Miley and Rita bring their friendship into the studio and record a duet. Rita has even said that she would love to collaborate with the '4x4' star. What if Miley is the rumoured third feature on Rita's upcoming single 'Girls'?

The track is set to feature Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and one other popstar.

After Zara Larsson confirmed that it's not her, we're hoping that it's Miley!

[Getty]

Regardless, it is great to see Miley and Rita support each other.

We love when our superstar faves are close friends in real life!

Words: Sam Prance

