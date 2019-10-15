Miley Cyrus Puts Her Hand Down Cody Simpson’s Boxers After Debuting A New Tattoo

Miley Cyrus has proved that she’s not shy about her relationship with Cody Simpson after sharing a snap of herself shoving one of her hands down the front of his pants.

The image was shared by the 22-year-old on social-media with Miley commenting that she’s a big fan of the shot: “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

Instagram

Fans were taken aback by the level of PDA on display, with one person reacting: “MILEY WTF UR HAND” as a second fan said “Wasn’t expecting that” and a third said: “Cody, your mother follows you.”

This comes after the couple posted an image of their matching tattoos on Instagram. Miley underwent a design of a heart with a dagger piercing it through the middle alongside the phrase: “ROCK N ROLL HEART.”

Meanwhile Cody opted for a skull design near his upper left shoulder.

This comes after the couple moved in together. Cody’s manager recently told People that their relationship is more serious than people think: “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realise.

"Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me."

Sources had initially downplayed their romance with an insider telling E!: “Miley is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him.

"There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."