Miley Cyrus Puts Her Spin On Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow'

Miley Week is giving us non-stop moments!

To promote her new album Younger Now, Miley Cyrus is gatecrashing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the entire week to perform songs new and old, sit down for a chat or play a few games every night.

Last night the genre-hopping superstar proved how versatile she is when she switched up Cardi B's fiery anthem 'Bodak Yellow' into a proper pop ballad. What?!

View the lyrics Feels like I just woke up

Like all this time I've been asleep

Even though it's not who I am

I'm not afraid of who I used to be



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)



Feels like I've been living in a dream

But never make it to the end

My eyes open when they feel the light

It's always right before I'm about to scream



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)



What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down

What goes up must come down (yeah)



No one stays the same (oh, oh)

You know what goes comes back around (oh, oh)

Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

I feel so much younger now (oh, oh) Writer(s): Miley Cyrus, Oren Yoel Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The 'Malibu' singer played a hilarious game of Musical Genre Challenge with the host, first doing a hillbilly rendition of R. Kelly's 'Ignition (Remix)' before Cardi's history-making number one single popped up.

We wouldn't even know where to begin if someone asked us to do a 'Pop' version of 'Bodak' but that's exactly why we're not Miley Cyrus, who quickly burst into song with something we're sure Cardi would approve of.

We won't lie, though, we were hoping Miley would bring back some of the flow she delivered on '23' and 'Feelin' Myself' back in 2013, but we'll let her do her country thang for now.

The 'Younger Now' star is nominated for Best Artist and Best Pop at the 2017 MTV EMAs, while her new album 'Younger Now' is set to debut in the Top 5 this week. Slay a bit, Miley!

Words: Ross McNeilage

