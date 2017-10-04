Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Puts Her Spin On Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow'

The 'We Can't Stop' singer covered the number one hit during Fallon...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Miley Week is giving us non-stop moments!

To promote her new album Younger NowMiley Cyrus is gatecrashing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the entire week to perform songs new and old, sit down for a chat or play a few games every night.

Last night the genre-hopping superstar proved how versatile she is when she switched up Cardi B's fiery anthem 'Bodak Yellow' into a proper pop ballad. What?!

Feels like I just woke up
Like all this time I've been asleep
Even though it's not who I am
I'm not afraid of who I used to be

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

Feels like I've been living in a dream
But never make it to the end
My eyes open when they feel the light
It's always right before I'm about to scream

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)

What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down
What goes up must come down (yeah)

No one stays the same (oh, oh)
You know what goes comes back around (oh, oh)
Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
I feel so much younger now (oh, oh)
The 'Malibu' singer played a hilarious game of Musical Genre Challenge with the host, first doing a hillbilly rendition of R. Kelly's 'Ignition (Remix)' before Cardi's history-making number one single popped up.

We wouldn't even know where to begin if someone asked us to do a 'Pop' version of 'Bodak' but that's exactly why we're not Miley Cyrus, who quickly burst into song with something we're sure Cardi would approve of.

Getty Images

We won't lie, though, we were hoping Miley would bring back some of the flow she delivered on '23' and 'Feelin' Myself' back in 2013, but we'll let her do her country thang for now.

The 'Younger Now' star is nominated for Best Artist and Best Pop at the 2017 MTV EMAs, while her new album 'Younger Now' is set to debut in the Top 5 this week. Slay a bit, Miley!

Musical Genre Challenge with Miley Cyrus

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH MILEY CYRUS' 'MALIBU' VIDEO BELOW

I never came to the beach, or stood by the ocean
I never sat by the shore, under the sun with my feet in the sand
But you brought me here
And I'm happy that you did
'Cause now I'm as free
As birds catching the wind
I always thought I would sink, so I never swam
I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'
And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand

But here I am, next to you
The sky's more blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you

We watched the sun go down as we were walking
I'd spent the rest of my life standing here talking
You would explain the current, as I just smile
Hoping that you'll stay the same, and nothing will change
And it'll be us, just for a while
Do we even exist?
That's when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish
Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?
I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me
I'd be here writing this song

But here I am, next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you
Next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth
Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning
And you're there to save me
And I wanna thank you with all of my heart
It's a brand new start
A dream come true
In Malibu
