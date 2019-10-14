Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Responds After Fan Spotted She Uses The Same Filter During All Her Romances

There's nothing wrong with a bit consistency

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:48

Miley Cyrus has responded after a fan pointed out that she uses the exact same filter on all her relationship pictures.

The singer is currently dating Cody Simpson after enjoying a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter following the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. In that time, the only constant in her life has been the black-and-white filter on Instagram.

When a fan edited together three pictures of her relationships alongside the comment: “Same filter @mileycyrus” the 26-year-old pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with consistency: “Classic,” she replied. 

People in the comments section couldn’t decide if she was shading the situation or not, with one person writing: “A lot changes in like... 9 months?” as another said: “She’s just being Miley.”

A third added: “Break ups seem so much easier when you have a ton of money! 😭😂 No shade at all! I got 5 dollar pizzas and cried alone on my bedroom floor. Would have been more fun on a yacht.”

This comes after the couple shared a video of themselves kissing while using the Joker filter as Cody told People: "The reason why it [their romance] hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long.

As for his decision to pen a song about their romance: “She’s pretty much forcing me to put it out. She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s*** out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s*** myself.”

Here’s hoping the artwork features the same filter.

