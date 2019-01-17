Miley Cyrus Responds To Rumours She's Expecting A Baby Girl With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has shut down rumours that she and Liam Hemsworth are expecting their first child together after a report surfaced claiming that they were about to go public with news of a pregnancy.

The couple – who tied the knot in December in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee – don’t usually comment on speculation about their personal lives.

But, referencing the egg that is officially more famous than Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to confirm that she’s not expecting a baby girl anytime soon.

Twitter

“I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

This comes days after Miley penned an open letter to her husband on his 29th birthday. The note outlined all the things she loves about her partner, including his laundry skills, positive attitude, and the way he looks at success and failure.

instagram/mileycyrus

“I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we’re hungover from the night before,” she continued: “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so real.”

For anyone who needs a refresher on their romance, Miley and Liam met on the set of 2009 movie The Last Song and dated for three years before splitting in 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015 and the rest, as they say, is history.