Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Won Back Liam Hemsworth When They Split Up

Turns out being put in the 'friend zone' was the best thing that could've happened

Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 12:20

Miley Cyrus has revealed how she won back Liam Hemsworth after they broke up.

The engaged couple have had a few ups and downs over the years – with their romance ending after Miley twerked against Robin Thicke at the VMAs back in 2013.

However the Malibu singer says keeping their friendship alive despite their relationship collapsing helped the pair realise they were meant to be together.

“I didn’t know [we’d get back together],” Miley told The Sun.

“I’m so crazy I have no idea. But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private,” she continued.

Overall, it sounds like Miley is happy the pair spent a couple of years in the friend zone before growing close again.

“It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually,” she explained.

“Otherwise when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person. We got to become individuals,” she continued.

Miley also hopes she will spend her life with Liam, explaining: “I hope everything stays the same. It feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot.”

