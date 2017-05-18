Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

‘I Kissed A Girl’, Katy Perry’s breakout single, is nine years old – nine – but one question has always remained unanswered. Is this song actually about someone in particular? And, if so, who?

Fans finally have an answer: according to Miley Cyrus, it’s about her.

Speaking in an interview with 103.5KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning, Miley said: "Next year Katy Perry and I will be friends for 10 years. That's so long for an LA friendship. When she wrote 'I Kissed A Girl' I was on set for the Hannah Montana movie and she asked me to go to the VMAs with her.

“That's when my whole VMA controversy started! My mom went into the limo with me and Katy Perry because she was nervous. That's how we met and we just stayed friends.

“When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio," Cyrus recalled. "They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four-wheeler, actually -- my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four-wheeler -- and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out."

Miley went on to speak about why she looks up to Katy Perry, saying: "..one because she's my friend, and two because of her political work. She was the first one to go campaign for Hillary [Clinton] and I followed that. She used her voice for pop culture and politics and I loved it."

